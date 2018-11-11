Authorities: Fugitive Paterson Ex-Con Shot, Killed Two, Critically Wounded Girlfriend

SEEN HIM? A manhunt was underway for a 31-year-old ex-con from Paterson who authorities said shot two people dead wounded two others – including his ex-girlfriend – as they sat in a car in September.

Jonathan Hernandez should be considered armed and dangerous, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint news release.

Hernandez was released from state custody on Nov. 28, 2017 after two separate prison sentences totaling 29 months for aggravated assault, drug dealing and weapons convictions for crimes he committed in Bergen and Passaic counties between 2010 and 2015, records show.

On Sept. 2, authorities said, Hernandez whacked a car owned by 32-year-old Latoya Lesane with a baseball bat, then confronted her and the three other victims outside the Elks Lodge on Ellison Street.

An hour later, they said, he approached a BMW that all four were sitting in on 12th Avenue and opened fire.

The driver hit the gas and the car went about four blocks before coming to rest in front of a taxi stand at East 18th Street and Broadway.

LeSane, a senior living assistant and former dance studio owner, survived the shooting with critical injuries.

Her friend, 33-year-old Nykeema Kersey, was pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly after, 48-year-old Daryl Tann was pronounced dead on arrival at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

Wounded was Jason Parker, 30, who sustained injuries that authorities said weren’t considered life-threatening.

The prosecutor asked that anyone who saw something or has information that could help investigators contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120 .

