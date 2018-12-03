Contact Us
Authorities Nab Passaic Man Accused Of Murder In Stabbing Death Of Paterson Woman in Her Home

Jerry DeMarco
Eddie Smith
Eddie Smith Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

A Passaic man stabbed a woman he used to date to death in her Paterson apartment after going there and arguing with her, said authorities who arrested him hours later.

Police called to the Mercer Street apartment around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday found a mortally wounded Shatina Adams, 40, authorities said.

She was later pronounced St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, they said.

Moments earlier, 37-year-old Eddie Smith had gone there, got into an argument with Adams and repeatedly stabbed her, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Police found and arrested Smith in the city later that afternoon, they said.

He remained held Thursday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with murder and weapons offenses.

