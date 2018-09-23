Authorities: Paterson Woman, 43, Killed By Car Driven By Passaic Woman

A 43-year-old Paterson woman was struck and killed Tuesday night by a car driven by a Passaic woman, authorities said.

Adelaida Vega was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after being struck near the corner of Broadway and East 23rd Street by a Honda Civic around 6:30 p.m., authorities said.

She was later pronounced dead, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old driver remained at the scene, they said.

No charges were immediately brought nor summonses issued, they aid.

An investigation was continuing.

Valdes asked that anyone who might have witnessed the accident contact her offices tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Paterson police: (973) 321-1112 .

