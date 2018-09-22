Contact Us
Authorities: Pedestrian, 36, Killed In Route 3 Weekend Crash In Clifton Was Visiting From India

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or Clifton police: (973) 470-5908. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Authorities had to delay publicly identifying a 36-year-old Indian native who was struck and killed before dawn Sunday on westbound Route 3 in Clifton as they sought to notify his next of kin.

Virender Garg -- who was visiting the United Sttates -- was pronounced dead a short time after the 12:06 a.m. crash in the area of Main Avenue, authorities said.

He was struck by a Toyota Matrix driven by a 57-year-old Sparta man who wasn’t injured and remained at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione said in a joint release Monday afternoon.

An investigation was continuing.

Valdes asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or Clifton police: (973) 470-5908 .

