Authorities Raid Home Of NJ Couple Accused Of Keeping GoFundMe Donations For Homeless Man

Investigators raided the home Thursday morning of a couple accused of keeping hundreds of thousands of dollars that they raised on a GoFundMe page for a homeless good Samaritan.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina confirmed the raid, a day after a judge ordered Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure of Bordentown to appear in court next week in response to a lawsuit filed by Johnny Bobbitt.

Bobbitt gave McClure money after she ran out of gas last year on I-95 in Philadelphia – an act of kindness that went viral and produced more than $400,000 in donations to a campaign that she and her boyfriend, D’Amico, said they created to help find him a home.

There was even an appearance on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today" show.

All the money has been spent, their attorney said earlier this week, adding that the couple intended to invoke their rights against incriminating themselves in the lawsuit.

Both claimed earlier that Bobbitt spent tens of thousands of dollars on drugs, legal bills and donations to his family in less than two weeks. They said they also bought him a camper.

"Due to the enormous public interest in this matter, I am confirming that a search warrant was executed early this morning by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Florence Township Police Department at the residence of Mark D'Amico and Katelyn McClure in connection with a criminal investigation into the Johnny Bobbitt matter,” Coffina said in a statement.

“As of this time, there have been no charges filed,” the prosecutor added. “Further updates will be provided as circumstances warrant."

