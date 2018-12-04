Authorities Seek Public Help Probing Reports That Men Tried To Lure Elmwood Park Girls Into Van

Authorities turned to the public for help in investigating reports by two Elmwood Park middle school students that they were approached by two men in the same minivan on separate days asking them if they wanted rides.

“You’re beautiful. Do you want me to drop you off?” one of the men reportedly asked each girl – one 11, the other 12.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, the other on Wednesday, both around 4 p.m. on Gilbert Avenue between Speidel Avenue and Elm Street, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The girls both said both occupants of the dark-colored minivan (possibly a Chevy) with rear tinted windows were dark-skinned men.

In both cases, the girls said they ran off and weren’t pursued.

Foligno said investigators were checking with other departments for possibly similar incidents.

Additional marked and unmarked area patrols also were assigned, he said.

“We’re treating this as a high priority,” the chief said Friday

He asked that anyone who might have seen something, or who has information that could help police find the van and/or the men, immediately call police: (201) 796-0700, option #7 . Dial 911 if it’s an emergency, he said.

Foligno also urged anyone else who might have been approached to contact police in their town.

