Authorities Suspect Gang Killed Victim In One Part Of Paterson, Robbed Relatives In Another

What seems likely gang-related incidents left a 27-year-old Paterson man dead in the back seat of his car in an east-end drug neighborhood late Friday and relatives victimized in a home invasion across town hours later.

Akean Williams was found just after 11:30 p.m. with “obvious gunshot wounds” in his Nissan Altima, parked outside a Carribean restaurant at the corner of 10th Avenue near East 28th Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

He was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

The area is known as an open-air heroin marketplace dominated by the So Icy gang.

Authorities didn’t disclose information about an overnight home invasion that reportedly targeted Williams’s family .

Valdes asked that anyone with information that could help detectives find whoever was responsible for the crimes contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120 .

