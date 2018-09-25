Authorities: Trio Of Video Clips Show Hit-Run SUV That Killed Hawthorne Man In Ridgewood

Surveillance video released Thursday night shows the hit-and-run SUV whose driver authorities said took off after running over and killing a Hawthorne man near the Ridgewood train station earlier this week.

The dark, four-door 2002-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer was captured on a trio of clips released by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Edward Rao, a 54-year-old former Ridgewood real estate agent, apparently had fallen into the street and was struck by the Trailblazer on West Ridgewood Avenue, near the intersection of Library Place, around 7:20 p.m.Monday.

The vehicle continued westbound on West Ridgewood Avenue, toward Midland Park, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Rao was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit was notified, given the severity of the victim's injuries -- which also necessitated taking Rao to St. Joe's, which has a state-designated major trauma unit.

The county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. Village and county investigators reviewed surveillance video from area businesses.

Anyone who saw or knows anything about the incident is urged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5595 , or the Ridgewood Police Department at (201) 652-3900 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.