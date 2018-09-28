Bail Reform: Repeat Offender Charged In Fair Lawn Daytime Burglary Freed 6x In Six Months

A 33-year-old repeat offender who was arrested and then freed six times in three counties the past six months was nabbed by Fair Lawn police minutes after breaking into a home in broad daylight and stealing jewelry, a watch and more than $700 in cash, authorities said.

This time, a judge ordered that Daniel Ulisse remain held in the Bergen County Jail.

A Sutherland Drive woman called police just after 1 p.m. Thursday, saying she'd just spotted one of two men who knocked on her door minutes earlier leaving a neighbor's backyard, Sgt. Brian Metzler.

Police found a window pried open, Metzler said.

Officer Christopher Siano was among those checking the area for suspects when he spotted Ulisse -- formerly of Harrington Park and currently of Paterson -- at Broadway and 34th Street, the sergeant said.

A computer check turned up warrants out of Bergen, Hudson and Essex, as well as from Paramus, Rochelle Park and Kearny, Metzler said.

Records show the drug-addicted Ulisse was arrested twice in less than two months in Essex County -- for theft and contempt in April and multiple burglary and theft counts in June.

He was freed both times by judges under New Jersey's bail reform law of 2018.

He then was arrested in Rochelle Park in July on unspecified charges -- and, again, ordered released.

