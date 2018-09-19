Beneficiaries Of NJ Bail Reform: Meet Jaime Bauer

When it comes to offenders “known to police,” Jaime Bauer is near the top of the list in Wyckoff. He's become something of a poster child for opponents of bail reform.

It didn’t take long for responding Officer Michael Scalise to identify Bauer, 30, while reviewing surveillance images recorded by a Hurley Road resident whose bicycle was stolen earlier this month, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Detectives later arrested Bauer, charged him with theft and criminal trespassing and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

Barely 24 hours later, a judge ordered him released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, after determining that Bauer wasn’t a danger to the community or a flight risk.

It’s happened often with Bauer, who was caught driving without a license twice in the same month by police in different towns.

Earlier this year, Wyckoff Officer Robert Schlossberg stopped Bauer for doing more than 65 miles an hour in a 55mph zone on Route 208 in a 2001 Toyota Avalon, police said.

Schlossberg immediately spotted crack on the center console, Soto said. Bauer has more crack on him, along with drug paraphernalia, the lieutenant said.

And he was driving on the suspended list, Soto said.

Bauer was processed at headquarters and released pending a hearing on drug charges.

He also received several traffic summonses -- including for having drugs in a motor vehicle, an obstructed windshield and no license.

SEE: Wyckoff PD: Repeat Offender Caught Speeding With Crack On Route 208

Among Bauer's other recent arrests, Wyckoff police said they found him carrying crack and heroin after an alert citizen called to report a suspicious person at the Boulder Run Shopping Center.

SEE: Wyckoff PD: Citizen Leads Police To Man Wanted In Midland Park Car Burglary

Bauer was wanted on a vehicle burglary warrant out of Midland Park at the time, along with an outstanding drug warrant out of that town, records show.

He was brought to the Bergen County Jail, only to be released by a judge.

Bauer was arrested by Wyckoff police on burglary charges a year ago after residents who'd had their home broken into before installed a security camera.

SEE: Once Bitten, Twice Sly: Wyckoff Burglary Victim's Security Cam Tags Suspect

A judge ordered him released then, as well, under the bail reform law.

Midland Park police arrested Bauer this past March for driving while suspended. Once again, he was freed.

