Bergen County Band Member From Paramus Charged With Raping NYC Woman

A Bergen County band member from Paramus has been charged with raping a 22-year-old New York City woman, records show.

Matthew Hoiem, 30, was arrested Monday morning in connection with an alleged March 10 incident, according to city court records.

A judge released Hoiem pending a Sept. 24 court hearing and signed a temporary order of protection for the alleged victim, court records show.

Hoiem's band, Crowded Shoulders, describes itself as "lo-fi psychedelic alt-rock" from North Jersey and has played at various area venues, including Cool Beans in Oradell. It doesn't have a record contract.

