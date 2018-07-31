Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: STORMY FRIDAY: Homes Hit By Tree In Glen Rock, Lightning In Ramsey
DV Pilot police & fire

Bergen County Band Member From Paramus Charged With Raping NYC Woman

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Matthew Hoiem
Matthew Hoiem Photo Credit: Instagram

A Bergen County band member from Paramus has been charged with raping a 22-year-old New York City woman, records show.

Matthew Hoiem, 30, was arrested Monday morning in connection with an alleged March 10 incident, according to city court records.

A judge released Hoiem pending a Sept. 24 court hearing and signed a temporary order of protection for the alleged victim, court records show.

Hoiem's band, Crowded Shoulders, describes itself as "lo-fi psychedelic alt-rock" from North Jersey and has played at various area venues, including Cool Beans in Oradell. It doesn't have a record contract.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.