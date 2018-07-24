Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Two Pedestrians Struck In River Edge Expected To Survive
DV Pilot police & fire

Bergen County DPW Worker Killed In Saddle River Tree Removal Operation Identified

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A Bergen County DPW employee was in serious condition as of 5:15 p.m.
A Bergen County DPW employee was in serious condition as of 5:15 p.m. Photo Credit: File Photo

A Bergen County DPW worker who killed during a tree removal operation in Saddle River Thursday has been identified by county officials.

Thomas Epper, 48, was a two-year heavy equipment operator in the Bergen County DPW, County Executive James Tedesco announced. He was transported fatally injured while performing a routine tree-clearing in Saddle River, Tedesco said.

"The Bergen County family mourns with the Epper family," he said in a release.

"I want to thank the first responders for their heroic actions together with the work crew that was present at the time."

The county on Wednesday said Epper was in serious condition as of 5:15 p.m. He was transported to The Valley Hospital where he died, officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.