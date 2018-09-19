Bergen County PBA Local 134 Vows To Undo Disgraced Former Sheriff's Damage

In a letter to the editor, the president of Bergen County Sheriff's PBA Local 134 promised that members of the department will "try to undo the damage" to all law enforcement by disgraced former sheriff Michael Saudino's "racist, homophobic and hateful statements."

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: "Our Union's Executive Board has reviewed the recorded conversation engaged in by Sheriff Michael Saudino on January 16, 2018 following Governor Murphy's gubernatorial inauguration.

"There is no excuse for making racist, homophobic and hateful statements, at a time when it is necessary for all of us to come together and recognize that the color of a person's skin, ethnicity or religion should never be the subject of negative commentary and offensive language.

"The Sheriff's Office is the largest law enforcement agency in Bergen County. Including the sheriff's officers and correction officers within our bargaining unit, there are approximately 600 dedicated personnel employed within that office.

"Its responsibilities include a broad range of services and functions which provide law enforcement assistance to the public, supplement the county's municipal police departments and safeguard judicial proceedings in the county.

"The Sheriff's Office is a 24-hour operation staffed by some of the best and most well-trained officers and civilians working the field of law enforcement today. We cannot and will not accept discrimination or prejudice towards anyone.

"The men and women of Bergen County PBA Local 134 will contact New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewall in the very near future to discuss what PBA Local 134 can do to try to undo the damage that may have been caused to all law enforcement personnel employed within Bergen County, as a direct result of the Sheriff's comments.

"We reaffirm our commitment to work together with representatives of all of our minority communities in Bergen County to develop and maintain positive relationships with their constituencies who justifiably have been outraged by Sheriff Saudino's comments.

"We agree with Michael Saudino’s decision to resign from his position as sheriff...His unconscionable statements do not reflect the opinions of values of any member of the law enforcement community that PBA Local 134 represents."

Respectfully,PBA Local 134 President Matthew Murray

