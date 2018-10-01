Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Bergen County Worker, 75, Hospitalized After Heart Attack At Darlington Park

Jerry DeMarco
Darlington County Park
Darlington County Park Photo Credit: COURTESY: MahwahTwp.com

Responders intensely tried to revive a 75-year-old Bergen County employee who had a heart attack behind the wheel of a county vehicle Thursday afternoon at Darlington County Park in Mahwah, authorities said.

The victim was driving a pickup truck that "went off the path and into some brush" on a road along the golf course just after 3 p.m., township police Capt. Stuart Blank said.

Responders said they conducted CPR, administered several shocks from a defibrillator and continued to do so while taking the victim to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

County Executive Jim Tedesco rushed to the scene from Paramus.

The victim's daughter and girlfriend were notified and were being driven to the hospital, he said.

This comes 10 weeks after another county worker was killed during a tree removal operation in Saddle River.

SEE: Bergen County DPW Worker Killed In Saddle River Tree Removal Operation Identified

