Bergen Sheriff Donates Toys Gathered At His Election Victory Bash

Paying it forward, newly-elected Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton collected nearly 125 toys from attendees at his victory party that he delivered this week to the county Office for Children.

Nearly six dozen attendees brought the Christmas gifts to the Pinnacle in Lodi to celebrate Cureton’s victory in a special election on Nov. 6, which was called following former Sheriff Michael Saudino’s resignation.

“The greatest joy in winning the election is having the opportunity to give back to the community, especially the children,” Cureton told Daily Voice.

“I have been blessed to have the opportunity to be sheriff and I believe I should be a blessing to someone else,” said the 28-year law enforcement veteran and former president of the NAACP’s Bergen chapter . “My family is faith-based and what we try to do is improve the lives of everyone we come in contact with.”

This time he chose the Bergen County Office for Children, which coordinates child care services in the county with, as it says, “a focus on availability, affordability and quality of child care.”

“Parents are assisted with counseling on choosing child care, referrals to child care providers, and child care subsidies,” the office’s website says. “The office trains, registers, and monitors family child care, and provides professional development opportunities and technical assistance for the child care community.”

