Bergen SWAT Joins Fairview Search For Man Accused Of Abducting His Kids, Stabbing Their Mom

Jerry DeMarco
Pedro Vaca
Pedro Vaca Photo Credit: COURTESY: Essex County Sheriff's Office

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was deployed to a Fairview home in search of a man who authorities said abducted his children after stabbing their mother.

Pedro Vaca, 29, apparently visited a relative there after signing the kids out of school and dropping them off with a family member in North Bergen around 3 p.m., authorities said.

Police pinged his cellphone to Fairview, where Vaca "had been laying his head" with another relative on Greeley Avenue, borough Police Chief Martin Kahn told Daily Voice.

The SWAT team was dispatched to Fairview at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, Kahn said.

Vaca, who wasn't there, later surrendered to Belleville police.

He remained held in the Essex County Jail on attempted murder and weapons charges, among other counts.

