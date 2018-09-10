Bergenfield Man Charged With Grabbing Woman's Butt At Paramus Marshalls

Paramus police arrested a Bergenfield man who they said grabbed a woman's butt at Marshalls.

The 19-year-old woman's mother chased Edward Evans, 53, and recorded him with her cellphone, Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said Thursday.

Detective Lt. Robert Olive and Detective Jeff Lattanzi, in turn, identified Evans as the man in the video and arrested him at his home on Wednesday, assisted by Bergenfield police, the deputy chief said.

Evans was charged with criminal sexual contact and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

He remained held there Thursday pending a detention hearing.

