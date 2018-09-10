Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Woman Drives Wrong Way Into Hawthorne Car Wash, Arrested For DWI
DV Pilot police & fire

Bergenfield Man Charged With Grabbing Woman's Butt At Paramus Marshalls

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Edward Evans
Edward Evans Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PARAMUS PD

Paramus police arrested a Bergenfield man who they said grabbed a woman's butt at Marshalls.

The 19-year-old woman's mother chased Edward Evans, 53, and recorded him with her cellphone, Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said Thursday.

Detective Lt. Robert Olive and Detective Jeff Lattanzi, in turn, identified Evans as the man in the video and arrested him at his home on Wednesday, assisted by Bergenfield police, the deputy chief said.

Evans was charged with criminal sexual contact and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

He remained held there Thursday pending a detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.