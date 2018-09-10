Bergenfield Man Charged With Grabbing Woman's Butt At Paramus Store Eyed In Closter Incident

A Bergenfield man charged with grabbing a woman's butt at a Marshalls in Paramus is believed to be the same one who followed a woman and her granddaughter at a Closter shopping center.

The mother of the 19-year-old woman in the Paramus incident chased Edward Evans, 53, and recorded him with her cellphone, Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said Thursday.

Detective Lt. Robert Olive and Detective Jeff Lattanzi, in turn, identified Evans as the man in the video after checking with Closter police.

They arrested him at his home on Wednesday, assisted by Bergenfield police, the deputy chief said.

Evans was charged with criminal sexual contact and sent to the Bergen County Jail. He remained held there Thursday pending a detention hearing.

Authorities believe he's the same man who followed a grandmother and 11-year-old girl into HomeGoods at the Closter Shopping Plaza and then “from aisle to aisle for 15 minutes” without buying anything between 8-9 p.m. Aug. 1, Closter Detective Sgt. Vincent Aiello said.

SEE: SEEN THEM? Closter Police Hunt Suspected Shopping Center Stalker, Upskirter

The mother and granddaughter left the store and headed to Target, where the man who was following them sat waiting on a bench outside, Aiello said.

Aiello emphasized that Evans was “only wanted for questioning regarding this incident” but "refused to come in for an interview."

As a result, the sergeant said, there's no way of knowing what his intentions were.

Both the grandmother and the girl's mother were notified of the results, he said.

He “didn't say anything to them or touch them at our store. He just followed them around," Aiello said. "At least we found out who it was."

