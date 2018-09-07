Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Bergenfield PD: Name On Work Van Foils Painter Who Swiped Tree, Other Items In Theft Spree

Bergenfield PD: Name On Work Van Foils Painter Who Swiped Tree, Other Items In Theft Spree

Jerry DeMarco
Robert Solano
Robert Solano Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGENFIELD PD / Weeping cherry tree: Courtesy AMAZON.COM

A painting contractor from Bergenfield drove through town swiping items from private homes and businesses – including a tree – while driving a van with his name on the side, authorities said.

Robert Solano, 47, kept busy for nearly a month, stealing a garden hose and faucet from an automobile business, a weeping cherry tree from the front lawn of a private residence, two ladders from a power supply company and several packages from people’s front steps, Capt. Mustafa Rabboh said.

The items were collectively valued at $1,200, Rabboh said.

Detectives found surveillance video of Solano and his van, with "Solano Painting" emblazoned on the side, the captain said.

A search of his home turned up power tools that also were stolen, along with the various other items – all of which were returned to their owners, Rabboh said.

Solano was charged with six counts of theft and one each of burglary and trespassing before being released pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

