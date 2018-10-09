Bogota Police Sent To Break Up Fight Find Half-Pound Pot, THC Oil, Arrest Career Offender

Bogota police sent to break up a fight between a repeat offender and his cousin ended up arresting him after finding nearly a half-pound of pot, along with more than an ounce and a half of THC oil, authorities said.

Officers Thomas Riedel and Matthew Luciano were overwhelmed by the smell of marijuana when they arrived at the Larch Avenue residence, Bogota Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said Thursday.

They took 32-year-old Bogota native Dennis A. Dillon into custody, secured the home and alerted Detectives Victor Negron and Hector Liriano, who obtained a search warrant.

Dillon has a criminal history dating back 15 years, including arrests on assault and drug charges, as well as for failing to pay child support, records show.

Five years ago, Bogota police arrested him on attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, records show.

This time, they charged Dillon with two counts of drug possession and released him pending further court action under the guidelines of New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

