Bomb Threat Clears Lodi Elementary School

A Lodi elementary school was being evacuated after someone phoned in a bomb threat Monday morning.
The caller said he was "not so happy with" George Washington School and that there was a bomb inside, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.
The Bergen County Bomb Squad and K-9 Unit was summoned.
