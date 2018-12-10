Bomb Threats Reported At 2 Fair Lawn Schools, Maywood Store

A string of bomb threats across the country were being investigated Thursday by law enforcement agencies.

Among them were threats made to two Fair Lawn schools and a Maywood furniture store, authorities said.

Students from Memorial Middle School and Radburn Elementary School were dismissed early, and a threat to Maywood Furniture was deemed not credible, local police said.

The New York City Police Department was also monitoring multiple bomb threats sent electronically to various locations in the city, according to a tweet.

"These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time," the department said.

