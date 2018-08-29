Contact Us
Bullets Fly In Paterson: Three Shootings In Under 4½ Hours

Jerry DeMarco
All three investigations “remain active and ongoing....More information will be released once it becomes available.” Photo Credit: YouTube (THEMAJESTIRIUM1)

Three shootings in Paterson in just under 4½ hours late Friday into Saturday – one of them during a robbery – apparently left authorities with more questions than answers.

For one thing, they don’t know where a 23-year-old city man who showed up at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound at 10:40 p.m. Friday was shot.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, police who responded to a shots fired report in the area of East 24th Street and 12th Avenue found a crime scene but no victim.

It turns out a 17-year-old struck in the shooting also got to St. Joe’s immediately after being hit, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a Saturday morning release.

In between those incidents, a 33-year-old vehicle passenger was shot on Market Street during a robbery around 1:15 a.m., they said.

She was taken to the hospital with a non-fatal wound, Valdes and Oswald said.

All three investigations “remain active and ongoing,” they said. “More information will be released once it becomes available.”

Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help find those responsible contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342 .

