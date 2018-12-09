Car Flips In Saddle Brook, Driver Charged With DWI

A 44-year-old Garfield man was charged with DWI after a crash Tuesday night in Saddle Brook, authorities said.

The car struck a parked vehicle and then overturned on 5th Street at Capitol Street around 7 p.m., Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The driver sustained minor cuts and abrasions and refused medical treatment, the chief said.

He was released to a responsible adult pending a court hearing, under John's Law.

Saddle Brook firefighters responded along with police.

