Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SUV Slams Into Hawthorne Home
DV Pilot police & fire

Car Flips In Saddle Brook, Driver Charged With DWI

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Saddle Brook firefighters responded along with police.
Saddle Brook firefighters responded along with police. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD

A 44-year-old Garfield man was charged with DWI after a crash Tuesday night in Saddle Brook, authorities said.

The car struck a parked vehicle and then overturned on 5th Street at Capitol Street around 7 p.m., Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The driver sustained minor cuts and abrasions and refused medical treatment, the chief said.

He was released to a responsible adult pending a court hearing, under John's Law.

Saddle Brook firefighters responded along with police.

******

ALSO SEE: A Honda SUV backing out of a driveway slammed into the front of a two-family Hawthorne home Tuesday night.

https://southpassaic.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/suv-slams-into-hawthorne-home/745640/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.