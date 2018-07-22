Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fort Lee Chemistry Teacher Harassed Student With Sickle Cell Anemia: Lawsuit
DV Pilot police & fire

Career Car Burglar Took iPad, Cash In 7-Car Spree, Paramus Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Rashawn Vaughan is a suspect in several other towns including Carlstadt, Rochelle Park and Bloomfield, for similar crimes.
Rashawn Vaughan is a suspect in several other towns including Carlstadt, Rochelle Park and Bloomfield, for similar crimes. Photo Credit: Paramus PD

A 22-year-old Passaic man who has been arrested multiple times for burglarizing cars in North Jersey towns was slapped with similar charges Tuesday in Paramus, authorities said.

Rashawn Vaughan was arrested and charged with burglary to auto and theft after breaking into at least seven cars in the borough last month, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

He is currently lodged in the Essex County Jail on other unrelated crimes, awaiting his bail hearing,

On Sunday, June 10, multiple cars parked between Village Circle Drive and Prospect Street were burglarized. All of the cars had been left unlocked in their driveways overnight, the chief said.

Vaughan is accused of taking loose change, cash and at least one iPad, Ehrenberg said.

Paramus Police Detective Jack Cacamis began canvasing the crime scene areas for evidence and was able to link Vaughan to the crimes.

Vaughan is also a suspect in several other towns including Carlstadt, Rochelle Park and Bloomfield, for similar crimes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.