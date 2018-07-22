CAUGHT! Composite Sketch Leads To Arrest Of Cliffside Park Burglary Suspect

Authorities arrested a 50-year-old Jersey City man who they said picked his way into a Cliffside Park apartment and made off with electronics and jewelry.

Carey Mitchell, who was also involved in several other borough burglaries, was arrested July 20, two days after New Jersey State Police forensic artist created the composite sketch that lead to his arrest, state police announced.

On July 15, a man was wearing a throwback Washington Redskins baseball cap and later identified as Mitchell picked his way in through the front lobby door of a Walker Street building with a credit card around 3 p.m.July 6, Cliffside Park Lt. Vincent Capano said.

"He stayed on the same floor for about 10 minutes listening through apartment doors," Capano said. "He found an apartment that didn't have the top deadbolt locked and picked his way in there."

The burglar snatched a Kindle, a couple of laptops and jewelry, then tossed them into a bag he brought with him, the lieutenant said. He then walked west on Walker Street before hopping a jitney bus, Capano said.

Three days later, NJ State Police Detective I Dennis Cappello was contacted by Cliffside Park police to assist with the arrest. Cappello worked with the victim to create a composite sketch of the male suspect.

Within two days, Cliffside Park detectives identified Mitchell as the suspect.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.