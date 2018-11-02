CAUGHT! Franklin Lakes Stop & Shop Armed Robber In Custody, Police Announce

CAUGHT! Thanks to surveillance photos shared online, Franklin Lakes police said Monday that they caught the robber who jumped the counter at a local Stop & Shop and pointed a pistol at a pharmacist last week -- all for a bottle of cough syrup.

Shane Mullis, 18, of Franklin Lakes remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest Friday.

He was charged with robbery, theft and weapons possession in connection with last Wednesday's robbery at the Franklin Avenue supermarket.

"The department received a number of fruitful, investigative leads from the publication of photographs captured from the store security video system," Capt. John Baakelaar said.

Mullus was wearing a blue hoodie covered by a gold and blue flannel coat, along with blue jeans and white sneakers, when he vaulted the counter, “removed a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and pointed the weapon in the face of the pharmacist,” Bakelaar said.

"[He] demanded cough syrup with codeine, was given the syrup and fled the store, running toward Franklin Avenue,” the captain said.

Detective Sgt. Robert Grassi and Detectives Jon Rynander and Francis O'Brien investigated, he said.

