Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

CAUGHT! Hackensack Man, 22, Charged With TD Bank Robbery

Jerry DeMarco
INSET: Drew Hughes
INSET: Drew Hughes Photo Credit: Facebook / GoogleMaps

Hackensack police captured a 22-year-old city man after he robbed a TD Bank branch at knifepoint Tuesday, authorities told Daily Voice.

Bank employees followed Drew Hughes as he fled with $1,000 cash from the TD Bank on River Street at Atlantic Street before noon, they said.

Responding police quickly took him into custody and recovered the cash.

Hughes was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance on charges of first-degree robbery and two weapons counts.

