Child Services Worker Commits Suicide At Paramus Office

A state Division of Child Protection and Permanency worker shot and killed herself in her Paramus office Monday morning, multiple sources told Daily Voice.

The building, on Frisch Court, is just off westbound Route 4.

The agency -- formerly known as the Division of Youth & Family Services (DYFS) -- is responsible for investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect and, if necessary, arranging for protection of children and treatment of them and their families.

New Jersey Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer issued a statement Monday afternoon:

“This morning, our Bergen Central Office in Paramus experienced the tragic loss of a dedicated colleague. Law enforcement and agency leadership are on the scene supporting employees who are dealing with this crisis. We are offering counseling and other supports to assist employees in processing this tragedy.

“For anyone reaching out to our Department for assistance in the area, please know that your calls will be answered, and that we have engaged emergency protocols to route calls intended for the Bergen Central office to sister-offices within the region.

“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement to determine the circumstances around this tragedy. We are still learning what happened, and at this time, we would defer to law enforcement for any additional information that can be shared.”

