Chit Chat Diner Changes Delivery Service After Worker Held At Gunpoint

Hackensack's Chit Chat Diner announced it will be changing its delivery service times after an employee was held at gunpoint Thursday evening.

Daily Voice placed a call and sent two emails to Hackensack authorities on Saturday afternoon. The Essex Street diner's owner, Frank Shizas, declined comment.

"We are sad to inform that one of our team members was held at gun point only a few blocks away from State Street last night, we are also truly grateful to inform that he is okay," the diner said on Facebook Friday.

"We ask everyone to understand that for us the safety of our team members comes first. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation."

Delivery service will stop at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

