Cliffside Park Police Break Up Bar Brawl, Bust Three

A brawl at a Cliffside Park lounge spilled onto the street but was quickly doused by borough police, who made three arrests.

The incident began just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the Five Twelve Hand Crafted Cocktail Bar on Anderson Avenue “and carried on outside,” Police Chief Richard Gaito said.

Witnesses said police arrived quickly and got the situation under control, separating the combatants.

Released on disorderly conduct summonses were Patrick Gibaldi, 23, of Ridgefield, Leon White, 22, of Hackensack and Amber Fernandez, 21, of Cliffside Park.

