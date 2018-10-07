Contact Us
Clifton Man Charged With Sexual Assault, Child Endangerment

Cecilia Levine
Victor A. Carrillo-Ortega of Clifton
Victor A. Carrillo-Ortega of Clifton Photo Credit: BCPO

A 30-year-old customer service representative from Clifton over the weekend on charges of sexual assault and child endangerment.

Victor A. Carrillo-Ortega was arrested after the New Milford Police Department received a report that he sexually assaulted a child on multiple occasions over the past four years, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Carrillo-Ortega was arrested Oct. 6 in Elizabeth as the result of an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Milford Police Department. He was lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending an Oct. 10 hearing.

