Clifton PD Seeks Public's Help Finding Gunman Who Robbed Dunkin Donuts

Clifton police asked the public for help Thursday finding the gunman who robbed a Dunkin' Donuts earlier this month.

The dark-skinned bandit was wearing a ski mask when he pulled a gun on an employee at the otherwise-empty donut shop at Main and Union avenues around 5 a.m. Oct. 2, Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The robber removed cash from the register and ran off on Main Avenue, the lieutenant said.

The employee wasn't injured, he said.

Bracken asked that anyone who saw anything or has information that could help catch the robber call Clifton police: (973) 470-5908 .

