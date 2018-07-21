Contact Us
Clifton PD: Shoplifter Tries To Stab Security Guard, Caught Hopping Bus

Jerry DeMarco
Jose Sandoval
Jose Sandoval Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFTON PD

A shoplifter tried to stab a security guard at a Clifton dollar store, then was caught and subdued while trying to flee on a bus, authorities said.

Jose Sandoval, 29, pulled the knife and tried to stab the guard during a struggle at the Family Dollar store on Getty Avenue Monday afternoon, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Responding officers grabbed Sandoval after he tried to hop the bus in the area of Main and Crooks avenues, Bracken said.

Sandover was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, theft and weapons possession and sent to the Passaic County Jail, the lieutenant said.

The employee wasn't injured, he said.

