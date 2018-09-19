Contact Us
Clifton Pedestrian, 64, Killed

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
Lakeview Avenue between East Fourth and Fifth streets in Clifton.
Lakeview Avenue between East Fourth and Fifth streets in Clifton. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 64-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed at a Garden State Parkway overpass in Clifton by a car driven by a 20-year-old city motorist, authorities said.

Galia Bacheva was pronounced dead shortly after the 7:48 p.m. crash Friday between East Fourth and Fifth streets near her Lakeview Avenue home, authorities said.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione said in a joint release.

No summonses were immediately issued, but an investigation was continuing, they said.

Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen the crash or has additional information contact her office’s line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call Clifton police: (973) 470-5908 .

