Clifton Police Suspect Accused Porch Pirate In Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Thefts

Jerry DeMarco
Kazimir Poplawski
Kazimir Poplawski Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFTON PD

A Clifton man who police suspect stole tens of thousands of dollars of items – including packages from porches, tools and landscaping equipment – was busted following a raid of his home, authorities said.

Kazimir Poplawski, 42, of Althea Street has a history of drug offenses and probation violations in both Passaic and Bergen counties, records show.

Clifton police charged him with five recent thefts, as well as a car burglary on Speer Avenue, and consider him the prime suspect in 10 other incidents being investigated in the Athena section of the city.

Tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds were taken in those break-ins, police said.

Poplawski was sent to the Passaic County Jail last Wednesday and then ordered released by a judge six days later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, records show.

