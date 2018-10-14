Clinton Van Clips Concrete Beam In Jersey City Garage En Route To Menendez Fundraiser

Hillary Clinton was uninjured when her Secret Service van clipped a concrete support beam in a Jersey City parking garage on her way to a fundraiser Monday night for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, according to multiple reports.

Clinton not only declined medical attention: She walked up the street to the Liberty Prime Steakhouse in Jersey City, where she was the featured speaker at a fundraiser for Menendez, his leadership political action committee, and the New Jersey State Democratic Committee.

Tickets reportedly went for $500 to $5,400.

The driver pulled into the Montgomery Street parking garage and came too close to the beam while making a turn, video shows.

Four other passengers also refused medical treatment.

