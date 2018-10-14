Contact Us
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Teaneck Man Cyber-Harassed Woman With Bogus Hacker Warnings
Clinton Van Hits Concrete Beam In Jersey City Garage En Route To Menendez Fundraiser

Clinton walked up the street to the fundraiser.
Clinton walked up the street to the fundraiser. Photo Credit: Googlemaps / INSET: Barbara Kinney

Hillary Clinton was uninjured when her Secret Service van hit a beam in a Jersey City parking garage on her way to a fundraiser Monday night for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, according to multiple reports.

Clinton not only declined medical attention: She walked up the street to the Liberty Prime Steakhouse in Jersey City, where she was the featured speaker at a fundraiser for Menendez, his leadership political action committee, and the New Jersey State Democratic Committee.

Tickets reportedly went for $500 to $5,400.

The driver pulled into the Montgomery Street parking garage and made a turn, after which the van hit the unmarked concrete crossbeam, Jersey City police said.

Four other passengers also refused medical treatment.

