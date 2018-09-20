Couple Hit By Car In Dumont

Two pedestrians struck by a sedan in Dumont were hospitalized Saturday night with injuries that responders said weren’t life-threatening.

The fifty-something couple were walking over the CSX railroad crossing on New Milford Avenue near Dumont High School when they were struck by the westbound vehicle, responders said.

Both the man and woman were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with head injuries, they said, adding that she also had a hip injury.

