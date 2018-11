A heavy-duty tow truck with a crane was needed to remove an SUV that took out a couple of traffic signs when it tumbled down an embankment Monday afternoon in Paramus.

No one was injured in the Paramus Road rollover onto Bergen County parks property just after noon.

Borough police and firefighters were among the responders.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

