Cresskill Firefighters Free Driver After Snow-Related Crash

A driver walked away from a snow-related crash in Cresskill on Thursday after firefighters freed her.

Police, firefighters and EMS found the 22-year-old victim trapped inside the Hyundai SUV after it rolled onto its side at the corner of Madison and Jefferson avenues around 3 p.m.

“Emergency personnel maintain verbal communications with the victim while the fire department worked on cutting through the windshield,” police reported. “The victim was removed without any injuries and checked out by EMS.”

Police also added a word of caution: “Just because the roadway doesn’t look completely covered doesn’t mean it’s not slick and present unseen dangers.

“Only drive if you must.”

