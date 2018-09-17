Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

CT Couple Charged With Burglarizing USS Ling After It Was Flooded

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jon P. Stevens and Laura Palmese Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hackensack PD
Example of a medical corps lieutenant shoulder lapel. Photo Credit: usamilitarymedals.com

Hackensack police charged a Connecticut couple with stealing a lantern and shoulder lapel from the USS Ling submarine on the Hackensack River a short time after someone looted and flooded the landmark museum, authorities said.

Jon P. Stevens of West Haven and Laura Palmese of Colchester, both 48, parked in the lot of the Heritage Diner and "swam through the Hackensack River to the submarine" on Aug. 11, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Damage had already been done to the submarine when the couple "removed a lantern and a Medical Corps lieutenant shoulder lapel," he said.

City police charged Stevens and Palmese with burglary on Wednesday, Buscilgio said, adding that additional counts were possible. Both were assigned Oct. 1 first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

City detectives identified the couple from surveillance video ( still images above ), he said.

"There are two or three of these groups," the captain said. "They go to abandoned warehouses, old psych wards and take things."

Authorities who arrested Stevens found items stolen from other locations while executing a search warrant at his home, he said.

Busciglio thanked the West Haven and Colchester police departments for their assistance. An investigation was continuing, he said.

Meanwhile, investigators were closing in on the burglars who stole four memorial plaques for Navy seamen killed in World War II and then flooded the museum.

SEE: https://hackensack.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/submarine-saboteurs-swipe-wwii-memorial-plaques-flood-hackensacks-uss-ling/740892/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.