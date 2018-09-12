Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Cybersecurity Student, 20, Charged With Social Media Threat To Wanaque/Ringwood High School

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Lakeland Regional High School / INSET: Leo Schaffner
Lakeland Regional High School / INSET: Leo Schaffner Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A 20-year-old former intern with the borough of Ringwood was charged with posting social media threats against Lakeland Regional High School in Wanaque, authorities said.

Leo L. Schaffner -- whose Facebook profile says studies cybersecurity at Stevens Tech in Hoboken -- was charged with creating a false public alarm, authorities said late Friday.

Wanaque and Ringwood police investigated Thursday's unspecified threats, leading to his arrest, they said.

Schaffner’s Facebook page says he recently served as an intern in the “finance and clerk’s offices” of the borough of Ringwood and previously worked at Spring Lake Day Camp in town.

Records show he received a Young Mentor Award for assisting the Ryerson Middle School robotics team at the Montclair Society of Engineers first LEGO League state tournament, held at Clifton High School, in 2016.

Schaffner was released pending a hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.