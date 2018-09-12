Cybersecurity Student, 20, Charged With Social Media Threat To Wanaque/Ringwood High School

A 20-year-old former intern with the borough of Ringwood was charged with posting social media threats against Lakeland Regional High School in Wanaque, authorities said.

Leo L. Schaffner -- whose Facebook profile says studies cybersecurity at Stevens Tech in Hoboken -- was charged with creating a false public alarm, authorities said late Friday.

Wanaque and Ringwood police investigated Thursday's unspecified threats, leading to his arrest, they said.

Schaffner’s Facebook page says he recently served as an intern in the “finance and clerk’s offices” of the borough of Ringwood and previously worked at Spring Lake Day Camp in town.

Records show he received a Young Mentor Award for assisting the Ryerson Middle School robotics team at the Montclair Society of Engineers first LEGO League state tournament, held at Clifton High School, in 2016.

Schaffner was released pending a hearing.

