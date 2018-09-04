Deaf, Blind Senior Dog Dumped In Teterboro Placed In Hospice

UPDATE: A deaf and blind senior dog who authorities said was dumped from a car in Teterboro by her Fort Lee owner is being placed in hospice, Bergen County SPCA officials said Friday.

Bruna was brought to the Bergen County Animal Shelter by a good Samaritan who found her after a search.

Someone in another car saw Bruna being dumped around 4 p.m. Saturday on Industrial Avenue and gave authorities the license plate number and a description of the vehicle, the SPCA said.

That led investigators from the Bergen County SPCA’s Law Enforcement Division to 59-year-old Tania Connelly, who was issued a complaint summons charging her with “inflict[ing] unnecessary cruelty upon a living animal” by abandoning the aging dog in a public place.

Connelly signed a surrender form that would have allowed Bruna to be adopted without waiting for the case to be resolved, but SPCA officials said Friday that a veterinarian recommended hospice care.

Connelly, meanwhile, is scheduled to answer the charge in Superior Court in Hackensack on Sept. 20.

TO REPORT INCIDENTS of ANIMAL CRUELTY in BERGEN COUNTY: bergenspca.org/report-animal-cruelty

OR CALL the Bergen County SPCA Animal Cruelty Hotline round-the-clock: (201) 573-8900.

If you believe that the situation is an immediate emergency, dial 911. Then click on the above link.

