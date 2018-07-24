Death Of Popular Mahwah Firefighter, 49, Stuns, Saddens Community

He was considered a solid man, a great dad, a reliable firefighter – which is why so many were as saddened as they were shocked to hear Monday that Mahwah firefighter Giovanni Pertuz had died.

Township fire officials were preparing an official release about the death of the popular "Gio" Pertuz, the 49-year-old president of Co. 2 and proud married father of two.

“Loved his kids. A great dad,” a colleague said. “We’re all a bit devastated.”

A Hackensack native, Pertuz owned Master Fire and Electric on Franklin Turnpike in Mahwah, which installed, service and inspected fire alarm systems.

The Mahwah Fire Department announced Gio's sudden death on social media as condolences poured in.

"Even [though] my time in co 2 was short," said Patrick O'Carroll, "you still made me feel like I was family when I was there."

"I will really miss him," childhood friend Warren Cook said. "He always knew how to get to me good or bad always had a lot of love and respect for him."

"So sad to hear of your passing," added Maryann Totaro, "you always had a sweet smile and you were a good hearted man rip geo💕."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.