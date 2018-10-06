Defaced Handgun, Hollow-Point Bullets Found In North Arlington SUV Stop, Newark Driver Seized

North Arlington police seized a defaced handgun and hollow-nosed ammo from a Newark driver stopped because his SUV had tinted windows and no front license plate, authorities said.

A judge ordered that Ernesto M. Alvarado, 32, remain held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail following Friday afternoon’s traffic stop and arrest on Belleville Parkway at Schuyler Avenue, records show.

Police “detected an odor of raw marijuana” coming from inside the vehicle, Police Chief Scott M. Hedenberg told Daily Voice.

A search turned up the 9mm firearm and ammunition, as well as some pot and drug paraphernalia, he said.

Alvarado was charged with various weapons counts, illegal ammunition possession, pot and drug paraphernalia possession and failing to surrender drugs to police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.