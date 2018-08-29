Defendant In $500,000 Federal Bank Fraud Case Caught Trying To Cash Bogus Checks In Bergenfield

Thanks to a quick-moving bank employee, a federal probationer accused last year of conning banks out of $500,000 was caught trying to cash $1,834 in bogus checks in Bergenfield, authorities said Friday.

Officers responding to the Chase Bank on North Washington Avenue Thursday afternoon arrested 21-year-old Yaseen Salih, who also tried to use a debit card in someone else’s name, Detective Lt. William Duran said.

Borough police charged Salih with ID theft, forgery and fraudulent use of a credit card and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

U.S. Marshals placed a detainer on Salih under which they’ll take him into custody for violating pre-trial release conditions if a local judge orders him freed pending trial on the new charges.

U.S. postal inspectors charged Salih and another man last year with conning a pair of banks out of $500,000 by getting them to credit certain customer accounts that members of an organized crew could access.

In some instances, they said, the conspirators obtained debit cards associated with the accounts. Salih and his accomplice also personally requested access from the account owners, the government charged.

Salih – who already had been arrested on drug and stolen auto charges over the previous two years -- negotiated a deal with federal prosecutors that allowed his release providing that he meet certain conditions.

Federal authorities didn't say whether that deal resulted from Salih agreeing to identify and/or testify against his accomplices.

