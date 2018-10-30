Deported Child Sex Abuser Caught In NJ Returned To Prison

A Salvadoran national who served 10 years for sexually abusing a 7-year-old victim snuck back into the U.S. after being deported – and was sent back to prison after authorities caught him in New Jersey.

Samuel De Jesus Corvera-Mata, 43, was sentenced earlier this week to an 18-month federal prison sentence after admitting that he illegally re-entered the country and violated the requirement that he register as a sex offender.

Corvera-Mata must serve the entire sentence: There's no parole in the federal prison system.

The national Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) “requires all sex offenders to register and keep that registration current in each jurisdiction where the sex offender resides,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Federal authorities deported Corvera-Mata to El Salvador after he completed a 10-year prison sentence in California for “committing multiple lewd and lascivious acts upon a seven-year-old child,” Carpenito said.

He slipped back into the U.S. before he was captured in Camden County in October 2017, the U.S. attorney said.

Carpenito credited special agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and the U.S. Marshals Service for their work in the case, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gabriel J. Vidoni of his Criminal Division in Camden.

