A firefighter was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries while battling a Waldwick blaze Tuesday afternoon.

The three-alarm Franklin Turnpike fire broke out at approximately 1:30 p.m. It was under control in less than an hour. Mutual aid was requested from several neighboring departments.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this story.

