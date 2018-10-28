Contact Us
DEVELOPING: Several Injured After Tractor-Trailer Veers Over Route 3 Median

Cecilia Levine
The crash shut down the westbound side of the highway. Photo Credit: ABC7 SCREENGRAB
The trailer veered over the median on Route 3, sources said. Photo Credit: Mel Rodriguez

Multiple injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer veered over the median on Route 3 in Clifton Wednesday morning.

The westbound lane was closed as of 11:45 a.m., with the tractor facing oncoming traffic. Car parts were strewn across the highway with heavy delays in both directions.

At least one person was transported to the hospital, sources said. The number of people or nature of injuries were unclear.

This is a developing story, check back for more.

