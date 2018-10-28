DEVELOPING: Several Injured After Tractor-Trailer Veers Over Route 3 Median

Multiple injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer veered over the median on Route 3 in Clifton Wednesday morning.

The westbound lane was closed as of 11:45 a.m., with the tractor facing oncoming traffic. Car parts were strewn across the highway with heavy delays in both directions.

At least one person was transported to the hospital, sources said. The number of people or nature of injuries were unclear.

